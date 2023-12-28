HEART Perform Live For The First Time Since 2019; Video

Rock legends, Heart, performed their first show since October 2019 last night, Wednesday, December 27, at Yaamava' Theater in Highland, California. Fan-filmed video footage from the concert can be viewed below.

Heart's setlist:

"Bebe Le Strange"

"Never"

"Magic Man"

"Love Alive"

"Little Queen"

"Straight On"

"Let's Dance"

"These Dreams"

"Alone"

"What About Love"

"Mistral Wind"

"Crazy On You"

"Barracuda"

"Stairway To Heaven" (Led Zeppelin)