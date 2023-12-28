HEART Perform Live For The First Time Since 2019; Video

December 28, 2023, 18 minutes ago

news hard rock heart

HEART Perform Live For The First Time Since 2019; Video

Rock legends, Heart, performed their first show since October 2019 last night, Wednesday, December 27, at Yaamava' Theater in Highland, California. Fan-filmed video footage from the concert can be viewed below.

Heart's setlist:

"Bebe Le Strange"
"Never"
"Magic Man"
"Love Alive"
"Little Queen"
"Straight On"
"Let's Dance"
"These Dreams"
"Alone"
"What About Love"
"Mistral Wind"
"Crazy On You"
"Barracuda"
"Stairway To Heaven" (Led Zeppelin)



Featured Video

STRIGAMPIRE - "Sold Our Soul"

STRIGAMPIRE - "Sold Our Soul"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources