HEART Performs At 2024 NHL Winter Classic In Seattle; Video
January 3, 2024, an hour ago
On January 1, Heart performed their classic hit, "Barracuda", at the end of the first period at the 2024 NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, where the Seattle Kraken were victorious over Vegas Golden Knights. Watch the performance below:
Hear have the following concerts lineup up for 2024:
July
30 - Progressive Field - Cleveland, OH
August
2 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON
5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA
For tickets, visit the band's official website, here.