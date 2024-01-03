HEART Performs At 2024 NHL Winter Classic In Seattle; Video

On January 1, Heart performed their classic hit, "Barracuda", at the end of the first period at the 2024 NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, where the Seattle Kraken were victorious over Vegas Golden Knights. Watch the performance below:

Hear have the following concerts lineup up for 2024:

July
30 - Progressive Field - Cleveland, OH

August
2 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON
5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

For tickets, visit the band's official website, here.



