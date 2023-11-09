HEART's ANN And NANCY WILSON Reflect On Performing "Stairway To Heaven" At LED ZEPPELIN Kennedy Center Honors - "It Was One Of Those Life-Changing Things" (Video)

In a newly shared AXS TV clip from this classic interview with Dan Rather, Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson talk about how their now legendary rendition of Led Zeppelin's "Stairway To Heaven" at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2012 came to be. Later, the sisters talk about performing with Jason Bonham (son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham), if they feel like they 'sold out' in their career, and more.

Ann Wilson: "It was a sublime night. It was just one of those life-changing things. We got up early (on the day), went to the Kennedy Center and did our rehearsal for the show that night, and then went to the White House for a reception, came back and got ready to do the performamce. It was dreamlike because here you are, it's Christmas time, it's beautiful, we're meeting the President and Mrs. Obama, and then we're backstage just about to walk on to do the ultimate rock anthem. We both looked at each other and went '...jeez...'

Heart are going to ring in the New Year at Climate Pledge Arena on December 31, with very special guest Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening. This will be the first time in four years that Ann and Nancy Wilson will perform as Heart.

Tickets for the concert are now on sale via Ticketmaster here.