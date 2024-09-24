HEART's ANN WILSON Lists Florida Home For $2 Million; Photo Gallery

Legendary Heart vocalist, Ann Wilson, has listed her Palatka, Florida home for $2,000,000 with American real estate company, Douglas Elliman.

Property description: Discover the ultimate retreat at the vacation estate of Ann Wilson, legendary lead singer of the iconic rock band Heart. Set on 12.48 acres with 510 feet of frontage along the scenic St. John's River, this private getaway offers expansive eastern views and an atmosphere perfect for relaxation.

The 4,084 sq. ft. main house features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and stunning river views from the infinity pool and spa. Enjoy the panoramic river views from the luxurious infinity pool and spa, or unwind on the expansive porches, poolside lanai, and multiple balconies that overlook the water.

Step into the fully renovated 2,406 sq. ft. guest house, originally built in the early 1900s. This charming 4-bedroom, 2-bath home retains its historic character while offering modern comforts, including an elevator. The estate is designed for both luxury and practicality, with two 28kW backup generators, an artisan well, an irrigation system, and two pump houses.

Additional features include a 980 sq. ft. RV port, a 1,159 sq. ft. workshop, and a private dock for enjoying life on the river.

Surrounded by century-old oak and magnolia trees, this property exudes Old Florida charm, while offering plenty of space for further expansion. Whether you're reminiscing over Heart's greatest hits or simply soaking in the peaceful ambiance, this estate is your personal haven for relaxation and inspiration.

For further details, and to view a photo gallery of the home, head here.

Back in July, Heart announced that their Royal Flush Tour had been postponed “due to medical reasons.” Ann Wilson had been diagnosed with cancer and was to undergo treatment.

Heart recently announced rescheduled dates for the tour. “We are so so excited to resume this tour," said guitarist Nancy Wilson. “We were just starting to fire on all cylinders and the vibe was entirely MAJOR. To be continued…"

Heart have since added more new dates for the tour, stating: "We are back on the road for the Royal Flush Tour 2025 and can’t wait to see you there!"

The tour is currently scheduled to launch on February 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will conclude on April 16 in New York, NY. Find the updated tour itinerary below.

For the dates marked "New", Heart presale begins Wednesday, September 25 at 10 AM using code DREAMS. General on sale to start Friday September 27 at 10 AM at heart-music.com. All previously rescheduled dates on sale now.

Tour dates:

February

28 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

March

1 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas - Theatre (New)

3 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

6 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

8 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

9 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

11 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

13 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

14 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

20 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

28 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson@Boling Arena

29 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

31 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

April

2 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

4 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

5 - Québec, QC - Videotron Centre

10 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum (New)

12 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino (New)

13 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena (New)

16 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall (New)

(Heart band photo - Criss Cain)