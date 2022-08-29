HEART's ANN WILSON Names The Five Albums She Would Take To A Deserted Island; Video

In the new video below from AXS TV, Heart's Ann Wilson gives us the lowdown on which five albums she'd take with her to a deserted island, including a classic from The Beatles, a Led Zeppelin mainstay, and a Joni Mitchell favorite.

On August 6, Ann Wilson played the prestigious Wacken Open Air festival in Germany. Professionally filmed video of Ann and her solo band doing "Barracuda" by Heart can be viewed below:

Dates for Ann Wilson's Fierce Bliss solo tour are as listed:

August

31 - The Pacific Amphitheatre - Costa Mesa, CA

September

2 - Washington State Fair - Puyallup, WA

4 - Edgewater Hotel - Laughlin, NV

23 - Germania Insurance Amphitheater - Austin, TX

24 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX

25 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX