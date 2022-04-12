HEART's ANN WILSON On Rumoured Feud With Sister NANCY WILSON - "It’s A Myth... We Just Have Different Ideas For What Heart Should Be"

Ann Wilson has given Classic Rock an update on the status of her relationship with sister and fellow Heart founder, Nancy Wilson.

In a new interview in the 300th issue of Classic Rock, Ann addresses rumours that she's been feuding with her younger sister. "We’re not." she says. "It’s a myth. Nancy and I are okay with each other. We just have different ideas for what Heart should be, and we haven’t figured out a compromise yet.

"Fifty years on, I still want it to break barriers and rules, and she’s more satisfied to ride the LA imaging thing and just do legacy stuff. So that’s a real split between us. Things like this will happen, though, but then they’ll get better, and we’ll love each other more."

Read more at Classic Rock.

Ann Wilson recently released the new single, "A Moment In Heaven", featured on her upcoming album, Fierce Bliss, out April 29 via Silver Lining Music.

Says Ann: “’A Moment In Heaven’ tells the story of a one-hit-wonder in the star-maker machinery of Hollywood: the sublime cruelty of transient fame.”

“A Moment In Heaven” carries a specific point of reference for Wilson but could easily apply to anyone who has seen their career suddenly bathed in a bright beam of glory before the spotlight is abruptly moved elsewhere. “It’s one of those anti-Hollywood screed things,” offers Wilson, “the meat grinder of the music image maker machine and what it feels like to be on the inside of that. All of a sudden, it’s ‘happening’ on all thrusters, you’ve got a number one record and everyone’s pouring champagne telling you how much you ‘deserve this.’ You’re in heaven! But then the cruel reality comes down… what’s the next one? Can you follow that? It’s all about the short-lived glamour and ecstasy of being successful in the rock business.”

One of the premier hard rock vocalists of all-time, Wilson smashed boundaries with her band Heart, the 8-times Platinum, 35 million-plus selling Rock and Roll Hall of Fame trailblazers who formed in 1973. During a decades-long career, Wilson rode the roller coaster of fame, fortune and madness, learning both joyous and hard, hard lessons along the way. Fast forward to Summer 2020, and a meeting with legendary veteran ‘artist’s lawyer’ Brian Rohan provided the catalyst for Fierce Bliss’s creation.

“Getting to know him, talking to him and his belief in me made me go: ‘the hell with this sitting around the house, I’ve always wanted to record at Muscle Shoals Sound Studios, I’m just going to go do it, I have some songs!” Wilson states firmly. “Brian recommended people to me that knew people in Nashville, so I met [famed Nashville session guitarist] Tom Bukovac and Tony Lucido at those Muscle Shoals sessions. I’d never met them before, and they really inspired me. It was like a big door opening. Put it this way, we’re now a band.”

With the musical chemistry organically established, Fierce Bliss came together quickly. “It grew from that first session at Muscle Shoals,” furthers Wilson, “I had originally intended to go in, record a few songs and see what I had, but it just took on this life. Jim Zumwalt, the attorney, got a hold of it and said I should look at a few other people. We went into Sound Stage in Nashville, where Kenny Wayne Shepherd came in and played on a couple songs. He was a whole other influence coming in, he just played his butt off, and with the gospel singers and everything else coming together, the whole project just started to grow. I’d known Warren Haynes from Government Mule for a while, we’d written a couple songs together with Government Mule playing, and those rounded out the record. So all of a sudden, where there was no record before, suddenly I had eleven cool songs that I really liked.”

Fierce Bliss is not just an album for fans of Ann Wilson and Heart, it is an album for everyone seeking a lavish ticket out of the sharp edges of an increasingly fraught society. Fierce Bliss also marks perhaps the first time in her illustrious career that Ann Wilson has truly felt the wind in her wings, something which might seem a strange statement given her pioneering history.

Fierce Bliss is available to pre-order here on CD Casebound Book (deluxe package), Vinyl and Digital formats.

Fierce Bliss tracklisting:

"Greed"

"Black Wing"

"Bridge Of Sighs"

"Fighten for Life"

"Love Of My Life" (feat. Vince Gill)

"Missionary Man"

"Gladiator"

"Forget Her"

"A Moment In Heaven"

"Angel’s Blues" *

"As The World Turns"

* Available on CD and digital formats only

"Missionary Man":

"Greed" video:

Lineup:

Ann Wilson - Vocals

Tom Bukovac - Guitar

Tony Lucido - Bass

Sean T Lane - Drums, Percussion & Bike

Gordon Mote - Keyboards

Tim Lauer - Keyboards

- Produced by Ann Wilson and Tom Bukovac

- “Gladiator” and “Angel’s Blues” produced by Ann Wilson and Warren Haynes

- Mixed by Chuck Ainlay

- Recorded by Chuck Ainlay at Fame Studios, Muscle Shoals, AL and Soundstage, Nashville, TN

- “Gladiator” and “Angel’s Blues” recorded by Joe Paterno at Power Station, Waterford, CT

- "Black Wing" recorded by Sean Walker at Uberbeatz, Lynnwood, WA

- Mastered by Greg Calbi at Sterling Sound, Edgewater, NJ

- Executive Producer Jim Zumwalt

Musicians who appear on Fierce Bliss:

Vocals - Vince Gill on “Love of My Life”

Lead Guitar - Kenny Wayne Shepherd on “Bridge of Sighs” and “Missionary Man”

Guitar - Warren Haynes on “Gladiator” and “Angel’s Blues”

Guitar - Tyler Boley on “Black Wing”

Keyboards - Danny Louis on “Gladiator” and “Angel’s Blues”

Keyboards - Dan Walker on “Black Wing”

Bass - Jorgen Carlsson on “Gladiator” and “Angel’s Blues”

Bass - Andy Stoller on “Black Wing”

Drums - Matt Abts on “Gladiator” and “Angel’s Blues”

Choir - The Rev Nathan Young Singers on “Missionary Man”

Tour dates:

May

4 - San Francisco, CA - Great American

5 - Napa, CA - The Uptown Theatre

7 - Pala, CA - Pala Casino

9 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

10 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

13 - Los Cabos, MEX - Hard Rock

June

11 - Peachtree City, GA - Fred Amphitheater

13/14 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

16 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Parker

Tickets can be purchased here.