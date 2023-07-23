HEART's First Ever #1 Hit "These Dreams" Was Originally Written For STEVIE NICKS; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Back in 1984, today’s featured band was teetering on the brink of extinction… After crushing it with four straight landmark LPs in the '70s, everything went sideways for the rock band Heart, led by sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson, to start the neon decade. Band members quit, three albums failed to deliver, and their record company kicked them to the curb. Word on the street was they had lost their mojo. In fact, five labels in a row took a hard pass on them, and they really wondered if their careers were over. Then, miraculously, they were given one last chance, and they had to make the best of it. They had arguably the greatest female voice to deliver the songs in Ann Wilson, but their first #1 came from the back-up singer / guitarist sister Nancy, who never sang lead... and she got a distinct vocal performance because she was sick In fact, she tried to re-record when she got better and it wasn’t the same. Find out how this band pulled off a miracle comeback in the strangest way."