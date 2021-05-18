HEART's NANCY WILSON Debuts Video For Her Cover Of PEARL JAM's "Daughter"

Heart's Nancy Wilson released her first ever solo album, You And Me, earlier this month via her new label, Carry On Music.

Today, Wilson has issued the following invitation: "Watch the official video for 'Daughter', my reimagined version of the Pearl Jam classic, below that is featured in Netflix's original film, I Am All Girls. This song, film, and spreading awareness about this horrific issue mean a whole lot to me."

"Daughter" originally appeared on Pearl Jam's second studio album, Vs., released in 1993 via Epic Records.

You And Me tracklisting:

"You And Me"

"The Rising"

"I’ll Find You"

"Daughter"

"Party At The Angel Ballroom" (with Duff McKagan & Taylor Hawkins)

"The Boxer" (with Sammy Hagar)

"Walk Away"

"The Inbetween"

"Dreams" (with Liv Warfield)

"The Dragon"

"We Meet Again"

"4 Edward"

"You And Me" video:

"The Rising" video: