HEART's NANCY WILSON, ORIANTHI And Others Confirmed For "Women Only" Edition Of Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp

Nancy Wilson of Heart, Orianthi, Melissa Etheridge, Kathy Valentine of The Go-Gos, and many more are confirmed for an upcoming "Women Only" edition of Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp, taking place January 31 - 30, 2022.

A message states: "Our Women's Only Camp is a safe, non-competitive environment for women of all ages to take their skills and confidence to the next level, realize their dreams are possible, and create bonds and friendships for life with fellow aspiring musicians."

"Camp becomes an emotional and life changing experience for both campers and rockstars, as you witness transformations in people both musically and emotionally", says counselor Britt Lightning.

As Roger Daltrey says of Camp, "It's an amazing experience and it makes you remember where you came from."

