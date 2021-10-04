HEART's NANCY WILSON Releases "4 Edward With Love", An Extended Version Of EDDIE VAN HALEN Tribute Track (Video)

Heart's Nancy Wilson has released the video below, featuring a performance of "4 Edward With Love”, an extended version of Nancy’s tribute to Eddie Van Halen, “4 Edward”, featured on her solo album, You And Me.

You And Me is available via Nancy's new label, Carry On Music. Get it here.

You And Me tracklisting:

"You And Me"

"The Rising"

"I’ll Find You"

"Daughter"

"Party At The Angel Ballroom" (with Duff McKagan & Taylor Hawkins)

"The Boxer" (with Sammy Hagar)

"Walk Away"

"The Inbetween"

"Dreams" (with Liv Warfield)

"The Dragon"

"We Meet Again"

"4 Edward"

"Walk Away" video:

"Daughter" video:

"You And Me" video:

"The Rising" video: