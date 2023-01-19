HEART's NANCY WILSON Says CHEAP TRICK Were The Easiest Band To Tour With - "They're Just The Greatest People You'd Ever Want To Know"; Video

AXS TV has released the video below, stating: "We just love Nancy Wilson! Watch as she talks to Katie Daryl about trailblazing the rock & roll industry as a prominent female figure, what inspires her to write music, her favorite bands to tour with, and more on At Home and Social!"

With the 2023 Grammys season in full swing, the Recording Academy has announced the 2023 Special Merit Awards honourees. Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson of Heart are the 2023 Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients.

* Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees: This Special Merit Award is presented by vote of the Recording Academy's National Trustees to performers^ who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording; ^through 1972, recipients included non-performers.

Says the Academy: "Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson are being recognized as Lifetime Achievement Award honourees for their creative work with the rock band Heart. Heart was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, sold over 35 million records, garnered four Grammy Award nominations, landed 10 Top 10 albums, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, had several No. 1 hits, and achieved "the longest span of top 10 albums on the Billboard charts by a female-led band." Heart's influence can be palpably felt everywhere from rock and heavy metal to hip-hop and pop. As a result, their music resonates in nearly every corner of pop culture."