HEART To Relaunch "Royal Flush" North American Tour In February; Rescheduled Dates Revealed

Back in July, Heart announced that their Royal Flush Tour had been postponed “due to medical reasons.” Singer Ann Wilson had been diagnosed with cancer and was to undergo treatment.

Heart have now announced rescheduled dates for the tour. “We are so so excited to resume this tour," said guitarist Nancy Wilson. “We were just starting to fire on all cylinders and the vibe was entirely MAJOR. To be continued…"

Tickets for the new dates are on sale now via Heart's official website. Previously purchased tickets for the original dates will be honoured.

The tour is currently scheduled to launch on February 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will conclude on April 5 in Québec City, Quebec (Canada). Dates below.

Tour dates:

February

28 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

March

3 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

6 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

8 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

9 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

11 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

13 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

14 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

20 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

28 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson@Boling Arena

29 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

31 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

April

2 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

4 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

5 - Québec, QC - Videotron Centre

(Photo - Criss Cain)