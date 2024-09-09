HEART To Relaunch "Royal Flush" North American Tour In February; Rescheduled Dates Revealed
Back in July, Heart announced that their Royal Flush Tour had been postponed “due to medical reasons.” Singer Ann Wilson had been diagnosed with cancer and was to undergo treatment.
Heart have now announced rescheduled dates for the tour. “We are so so excited to resume this tour," said guitarist Nancy Wilson. “We were just starting to fire on all cylinders and the vibe was entirely MAJOR. To be continued…"
Tickets for the new dates are on sale now via Heart's official website. Previously purchased tickets for the original dates will be honoured.
The tour is currently scheduled to launch on February 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will conclude on April 5 in Québec City, Quebec (Canada). Dates below.
Tour dates:
February
28 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas
March
3 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
6 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
8 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
9 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
11 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
13 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
14 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
20 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
28 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson@Boling Arena
29 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
31 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
April
2 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
4 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
5 - Québec, QC - Videotron Centre
(Photo - Criss Cain)