HEART Vocalist ANN WILSON Announces Seattle Mini Residency

Heart vocalist Ann Wilson has checked in with the following update:

"Hola good souls!

I'm stoked to announce that I'll be returning to Seattle in October for a mini residency & I'll be bringing along my fantastic new band The Amazing Dawgs (Tom Bukovak, Tony Lucido, Paul Moak & Sean T Lane.)

Leon Bridges once said, 'My whole life is a vacation.' And for the most part I'm right there with him. But in Seattle, every time I step off the bus some part of me feels like I'm no longer out there wandering.

Part of me says, 'Ann, you're home.'

We'll be playing some new songs, some old songs & just wait til you experience the vigor of these Dawgs. They're bringing such a fire out of me that I might actually burn the house down.

Please don't miss this one!

I love you all & thank you always for the support.

With respect,

Ann"

Ann Wilson's Seattle mini residency consists of three shows at Neptune Theater on October 13, 16, and 17. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 20.

Earlir this month, Ann Wilson shared the following message:

"Hola fellow humans,

Here we are about to hit the road once again to share with you some new aural concoctions as well as to dance like we've just woke from a long, dark slumber. And dance we shall!

The Amazing Dawgs (Tom Bukovac, Tony Lucido, Paul Moak & Sean T Lane) are joining me out on the road once again, and together we'll be stretching out even further, reaching new heights throughout our trip. As we finished up the leg in June, it became clear to me that we made some real magic out there, so I've decided to release a number of those performances on an EP called Howlen Live. Please enjoy that taste! There's much more where that came from.

I can't wait to see you beautiful people at these August shows!

Love & respect always."

Check out the EP below. Pick it up via Bandcamp here.

Howlen Live by Ann Wilson

Tracklist:

"Crazy On You" (Live From Orlando 6.24.21)

"Black Wing" (Live From Orlando 6.24.21)

"Love Of My Life" (Live From Clearwater 6.25.21)

"Barracuda" (Live From Ft Myers 6.22.21)

Wilson recently announced a short strong of solo tour dates for the US through August. Confirmed shows are as follows:

August

17 - Albany, NY - The Egg

18 - Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino

20 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

21 - Wantagh, NY - Jones Beach Theater ("Never Forget" - Tunnel To Towers Foundation)

23 - New York, NY - City Winery

24 - New York, NY - City Winery

The Jones Beach Theater show on August 21st will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. All proceeds go to the Tunnel To Towers Foundation, which has been providing mortgage-free homes to families of first responders for several years. For information on Tunnel To Towers and the event, including ticket purchases, go to this location.

Back in April, Wilson released her new solo single, "Black Wing". A lyric video for the song can be found below.

Says Ann: "'Black Wing' talks poetically about a river and a seabird cruising above it, riding the air currents. The bird is soaring over the landscape below and bringing news of the crazy world to the watcher who is cut off from civilization. I sometimes felt that way during Quarantine!"

Videos for Ann's previous singles, "The Hammer" and "Tender Heart", can be seen below: