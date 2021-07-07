HEART Vocalist ANN WILSON Announces US Solo Tour Dates For August

Heart vocalist Ann Wilson has announced a short strong of solo tour dates for the US through August. Confirmed shows are as follows:

August

14 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

15 - Annapolis, MD - Maryland Hall

17 - Albany, NY - The Egg

18 - Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino

20 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

21 - Wantagh, NY - Jones Beach Theater ("Never Forget" - Tunnel To Towers Foundation)

23 - New York, NY - City Winery

24 - New York, NY - City Winery

The Jones Beach Theater show on August 21st will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. All proceeds go to the Tunnel To Towers Foundation, which has been providing mortgage-free homes to families of first responders for several years. For information on Tunnel To Towers and the event, including ticket purchases, go to this location.

Back in April, Wilson released her new solo single, "Black Wing". A lyric video for the song can be found below.

Says Ann: "'Black Wing' talks poetically about a river and a seabird cruising above it, riding the air currents. The bird is soaring over the landscape below and bringing news of the crazy world to the watcher who is cut off from civilization. I sometimes felt that way during Quarantine!"

Videos for Ann's previous singles, "The Hammer" and "Tender Heart", can be seen below: