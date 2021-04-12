HEART Vocalist ANN WILSON Releases New Solo Single "Black Wing"; Lyric Video Streaming

Heart vocalist Ann Wilson has released her new solo single, "Black Wing". A lyric video for the song can be found below.

Says Ann: "'Black Wing' talks poetically about a river and a seabird cruising above it, riding the air currents. The bird is soaring over the landscape below and bringing news of the crazy world to the watcher who is cut off from civilization. I sometimes felt that way during Quarantine!"

Videos for Ann's previous singles, "The Hammer" and "Tender Heart", can be seen below: