HEART Vocalist ANN WILSON Shares Pro-Shot Live Footage From Hampton Beach

On August 18, 2021, Ann Wilson & The Amazing Dawgs played the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom in New Hampshire. The Heart vocalist has just posted pro-shot videos of "Barracuda" and "Crazy On You", filmed that evening.

Heart vocalist Ann Wilson will be returning to Seattle in October for a mini residency with her new band The Amazing Dawgs (Tom Bukovak, Tony Lucido, Paul Moak, and Sean T Lane).

Ann Wilson's Seattle mini residency consists of three shows at Neptune Theater on October 13, 16, and 17. Tickets went on sale Friday, August 20.