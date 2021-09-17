HEART Vocalist ANN WILSON Shares Pro-Shot Video From Tunnel To Towers 9 / 11 Benefit Show

Heart vocalist Ann Wilson performed at Jones Beach Theater on August 21st to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the Never Forget Concert. Proceeds from the event went to Tunnel To Towers Foundation, which has been providing mortgage-free homes to families of first responders. She has shared pro-shot video from her set, which can be viewed below.

Wilson recently checked in with the following update:

"Hola good souls!

I'm stoked to announce that I'll be returning to Seattle in October for a mini residency & I'll be bringing along my fantastic new band The Amazing Dawgs (Tom Bukovak, Tony Lucido, Paul Moak & Sean T Lane.)

Leon Bridges once said, 'My whole life is a vacation.' And for the most part I'm right there with him. But in Seattle, every time I step off the bus some part of me feels like I'm no longer out there wandering.

Part of me says, 'Ann, you're home.'

We'll be playing some new songs, some old songs & just wait til you experience the vigor of these Dawgs. They're bringing such a fire out of me that I might actually burn the house down.

Please don't miss this one!

I love you all & thank you always for the support.

With respect,

Ann"

Ann Wilson's Seattle mini residency consists of three shows at Neptune Theater on October 13, 16, and 17.

Back in April, Wilson released her new solo single, "Black Wing". A lyric video for the song can be found below.

Says Ann: "'Black Wing' talks poetically about a river and a seabird cruising above it, riding the air currents. The bird is soaring over the landscape below and bringing news of the crazy world to the watcher who is cut off from civilization. I sometimes felt that way during Quarantine!"

Videos for Ann's previous singles, "The Hammer" and "Tender Heart", can be seen below: