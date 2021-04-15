HEART Vocalist ANN WILSON To Perform US National Anthem As Part Of 2021 NFL Draft Night One Festivities

The NFL has announced that Grammy-Award winners, Kings Of Leon, will open festivities at the Draft Theater in Cleveland on Thursday, April 29 as part of the NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bose.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and lead singer of legendary rock band Heart, Ann Wilson, will sing the National Anthem as part of the Draft opening festivities.



Ann Wilson recently released her new solo single, "Black Wing". A lyric video for the song can be found below.

Says Ann: "'Black Wing' talks poetically about a river and a seabird cruising above it, riding the air currents. The bird is soaring over the landscape below and bringing news of the crazy world to the watcher who is cut off from civilization. I sometimes felt that way during Quarantine!"

Videos for Ann's previous singles, "The Hammer" and "Tender Heart", can be seen below: