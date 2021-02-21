HEART Vocalist ANN WILSON To Release "The Hammer" Single This Thursday
February 21, 2021, 44 minutes ago
Heart vocalist Ann Wilson has checked in via Instagram announcing the release of her next solo single, "The Hammer", slatedd for this Thursday, February 25th.
Wilson recently released a new original song, "Tender Heart", available now at all DSPs and streaming services here. Find a new music video for the song below.
“‘Tender Heart’ came out of a personal struggle,” says Wilson, “but quickly evolved into a greater, more universal meaning. We as the human race are coming to realize realities we never dreamed we’d have to face – environmentally, culturally, financially, and health-wise. Humanity is coming to terms with uncomfortable, heartbreaking, terrifying truths. This song is for the soul whose heart is blindsided by reality, but is still soft and innocent. I hope people will identify with this song and feel they are not alone.”
"Tender Heart"