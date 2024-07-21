HEART’s NANCY WILSON Unearths 1991 Video Of CHRIS CORNELL Covering “Wild Horses”

July 21, 2024, 17 minutes ago

Heart’s Nancy Wilson has uploaded a video of Chris Cornell covering the Rolling Stones classic “Wild Horses” in 1991 to mark what would have been the Soundgarden / Audioslave singer’s 60th birthday. 

The performance of “Wild Horses” took place September 22, 1991 during a Seattle show by the Heart acoustic side project the Lovemongers, whose cover of Led Zeppelin’s “The Battle Of Evermore” appears with Cornell’s “Seasons” on the Singles soundtrack released in 1992.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nancy Wilson (@nancywilson)

 



