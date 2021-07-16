HEAVEN & EARTH Release V Album; "Big Money Little Man" Song Streaming

Heaven & Earth have released their fifth studio album, the aptly titled V. Listen to the song "Big Money Little Man" below, and order/save V here.

Heaven & Earth's lineup now includes Gianluca Petralia (vocals), Stuart Smith (guitars), Lynn Sorensen (bass), George Barabas (Hammond organ and keyboard), and Simon Wright (drums, percussion). They have become an international band with an Italian singer, a Hungary-based keyboardist, and two British transplants living in the US amongst their ranks. These five incredible rock musicians have banded together to record this magnificent new album, V.

"Personally, I feel that this is our best album yet. It has a much harder edge than the previous albums. The chemistry between the new musicians was amazing," says guitarist Stuart Smith.

"It’s been an incredible five-month ride made of impulsive writing and recording with outstanding musicians I’m now honored to call friends. From the very beginning, it felt like this album was already there. It just needed to be delivered…it was like a scream to exorcise the bleak reality we’re living right now,” says vocalist Gianluca Petralia.

"I've been a big fan of Heaven & Earth since their first album so when Stuart asked me to join the band it was like something any fan or musician could dream of. I enjoyed the whole recording process and we had lay down some serious hard rock songs for this new record," adds keyboardist George Barabas.

"Heaven & Earth V is rock before it became polished like jewelry. It's attitude with dirt on its face. As two of our members were in different countries it was logistically challenging to record, but everyone rallied together like a great band should," says bassist Lynn Sorensen.

"I'm glad I had the opportunity to play on this Heaven and Earth album. Incredible musicians and some classy songwriting," says drummer Simon Wright.

V is an absolute must hear for all lovers of Rainbow, early Whitesnake, and Bad Company and that general era of amazing hard rock.

Tracklisting:

"Drive"

"Beautiful"

"Never Dream Of Dying"

"Ship Of Fools"

"Poverty"

"Flim Flam Man"

"One In A Million Men"

"Little Black Dress"

"Big Money Little Man"

"Running From The Shadows"

"Nothing To Me"

"At The End Of The Day"

"Big Money Little Man":

"Never Dream Of Dying":

"One In A Million Men":

"Drive" video:

Lineup:

Vocals: Gianluca Petralia

Guitar: Stuart Smith

Bass & Vocals: Lynn Sorensen

Drums: Simon Wright

Keyboards: George Barabas

Additional Keyboards: Mike Mangan