HEAVEN SHALL BURN Launch "Pillars Of Serpents" Digital Single; Also Featured On Split 7" For Co-Headlining Tour With TRIVIUM

Heaven Shall Burn have released a new digital single, "Pillars Of Serpents" - which is also featured on a split 7" with Trivium, for the bands' co-headlining trek of the UK and Europe.

Stream "Pillars of Serpents" here and below; plus, look for this exclusive vinyl on tour throughout January/February, or order your copy online from Impericon.de. This split 7" is available in the following versions (both bands have 500 copies of each variant):

- green vinyl (limited to 1000 copies)

- red marbled vinyl (limited to 1000 copies)

- eco vinyl (limited to 1000 copies)

Heaven Shall Burn comments: "Heaven Shall Burn and Trivium will be touring Europe together from January 2023. To shorten the waiting time for ourselves and our fans, we self-released a joint 7-inch vinyl. In September 2022, the spontaneous idea came up to cover each other - deliberately with songs from the old days, which are now, freshly recorded! Enjoy!"

(Photo - Candy Welz)