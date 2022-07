German bashers Heaven Shall Burn performed at the 2022 edition of Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 25. You can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set below.

Setlist:

"Hunters Will Be Hunted"

"Black Tears"

"Übermacht"

"Voice Of The Voiceless"

"My Heart And The Ocean"

"Corium"

"Behind A Wall Of Silence"

"Awoken"

"Endzeit"