HEAVEN SHALL BURN Release Official Live Video For "Behind A Wall Of Silence"

Heaven Shall Burn have released an official live video for "Behind A Wall Of Silence", shot "in the mud pool of Wacken 2023." Check it out below.

Back in August 2023, Heaven Shall Burn dropped a video for their classic cover version of Blind Guardian’s "Valhalla" to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their milestone album, VETO. The video was directed by their longtime partner, Philipp Hirsch and guitarist Alexander Dietz, check it out here and spot the very special guest.

Guitarist Maik Weichert comments: "We always regretted never making a video for our version of ‘Valhalla’. Now for the 10th anniversary of our album VETO we have finally done it, and I think the result is impressive. We are particularly proud of our guest in the video, we just had to put him on a throne, because that's where he and his band belong!"