HEAVEN SHALL BURN Release Official Video For 2013 Cover Of BLIND GUARDIAN Classic "Valhalla"

Heaven Shall Burn have just dropped a video for their classic cover version of Blind Guardian’s "Valhalla" to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their milestone album, VETO. The video was directed by their longtime partner, Philipp Hirsch and guitarist Alexander Dietz, check it out here and spot the very special guest:

Guitarist Maik Weichert comments: "We always regretted never making a video for our version of ‘Valhalla’. Now for the 10th anniversary of our album VETO we have finally done it, and I think the result is impressive. We are particularly proud of our guest in the video, we just had to put him on a throne, because that's where he and his band belong!"

Heaven Shall Burn are currently playing European summer festivals and club shows. Last weekend they headlined the main stage of the Saturday evening of the legendary Wacken Open Air.

"That was definitely one of the most intense and emotional experiences in our band history," comments Maik Weichert. "We started 20 years ago in Wacken as an opener on the smallest stage and now to have played as one of the headliners on the main stage completes a unique circle. Like everyone else, we rushed through a roller coaster ride of emotions for the entire Wacken week and we are all the more grateful for this unique Wacken night with fans and friends!"



Heaven Shall Burn's tour schedule is as follows:



August

12 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

14 - Leer, Germany - Zollhaus

15 - Dortmund - Junkyard Open Air

16 - Wiesbaden - Schlachthof

17 - Tübingen - Sudhaus Waldbühne Open Air

18 - Vallamand, Switzerland - Rock The Lakes Festival

19 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

20 - Störmthaler See, Germany - Großpösna - Highfield

Photo by Vincent Grundke