HEAVY LOAD Release "We Rock The Word" Music Video; Stronger Than Evil Album Available For Streaming For The First Time In December

40 years have passed since Heavy Load released their album Stronger Than Evil (1983), and back on October 6, the band released their comeback album, Riders Of The Ancient Storm. Today, the band release the video for the song, "We Rock The World".

Says the band, "'We Rock The World' is a rebel yell for all who claim their right to be themselves and to take their place in the world."

Stronger Than Evil - the band's 1983 release - will be available to stream on Spotify from December 1, including six bonus tracks from the 2018 album reissue.



Heavy Load’s comeback album, Riders Of The Ancient Storm, reflects their well-known sound and songwriting. Still, many songs echo these pioneers’ famous Viking themes and existential lyrics. The compositions are dramatic and render a great variety of moods. At the same time, passionate innovation and creative fervor shine bright in every song on the album.

Tracklisting:

“Ride The Night”

“We Rock The World”

“Walhalla Warriors”

“Angel Dark”

“Slave No More”

“Raven Is Calling”

“Sail Away”

“Butterfly Whisperings”*

*CD bonus track

"Ride The Night" video: