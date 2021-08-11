Heavy Metal, Fantasy, And Gaming: How Games Shaped The Aesthetic

Video games have become one of the most wide-reaching forms of entertainment and art in the modern world. And, by the looks of it, it seems like video games have managed to worm their way into every facet of our lives. However, for the most part, for the existence of countless action games and RPGs, we have a lot to thank Dungeons & Dragons.

Since its initial release in 1974, Dungeons & Dragons has both indirectly and directly inspired various forms of media, from inspiring novels and pop culture to shaping the aesthetic of video games. As a result, Dungeons & Dragons has been declared as “the single most influential game of all time,” rightfully so.

While there is plenty of reasons why millions of people still play this game, three main reasons why everyone should give this game a fair chance are:

1. It’s fun

2. It’s social

3. It builds your writing and storytelling skills

D&D, the father of many board and computer RPGs, burst on the scene in 1974, long before the word “gaming” had the word “video” in front of it. The fact that D&D is still played after 40+ years since its release only shows that this legendary game will most likely always be known as the most iconic game in the world.

Additionally, It can be noted that video games have been a huge inspiration to rock and heavy metal bands for decades. There are over 200 bands that have “Tolkien” inspired lyrical themes, which is less than half of the number of bands inspired by H.P Lovecraft.

Metal Bands that Were Inspired by Video Games

If you’ve ever felt like you’re going crazy and are losing your mind while doing something that should make you calm and collected, then you’ve probably played the Soulsborne video game series.

These games are known for their players dying hundreds of times and barely knowing why or what they are fighting against, as well as for their difficulty and unwillingness to explain themselves to the player.

While players might not find these games inspirational, heavy metal bands most certainly do. Bloodborne’s theme of body horror, cosmic pessimism, and reproductive trauma seems to bring music to countless heavy metal band members.

Putrescine, a death metal band from San Diego, California, formed in 2019, took the title of their EP from the One Reborn, which is one of Bloodborne’s many hideous boss creatures. Members of the Putrescine openly spoke about how the Soulsborne series seemed like the perfect subject matter for their music and how they were a great inspiration for the band.

Members of sludge metal band “Grogus” from Minneapolis, Minnesota, talked about how Soulsborne and extreme metal approach their medium similarly because both are inaccessible and intentionally abrasive.

They think that the best moments from Soulsborne games leave you feeling like you want to listen to something new and unique instead of approaching it in a conventional way, which is why they found great inspiration for their song lyrics in these games.

The Golden Era of JPRGs

During this period, even though 2e AD&D continued to produce video and represented a more polished version of 1e AD&D, some game makers went in other directions. With that said, that’s why this era is known as the JRPG era.

The main difference between RPGs AND JRGs is the region games are developed in. On the one hand, RPG is referred to as a Western role-playing game. On the other hand, a JRPG is referred to as a Japanese role-playing game.

In the golden era of JRGs, the weaknesses in the system had been noted. Although this process had begun in the previous generations, it wasn’t until the technological advancements increased consoles and home computers’ capability that it really took root.

At this time, story developments kicked into gear, skills were added, and class abilities got some variance and nuance. Bioware and Black Isle Studios remain classic to this day.

At last, it’s nice to see that the OG games like D&D get appreciation to this day, so much so that D&D had its biggest year ever.

The Modern Age

This era is known for the loss of influence by console-based games and the rise of massively multiplayer online role-playing games a.k.a, MMORPGs. The MMORPG era started in the 1990s, and World of Warcraft is the biggest player in the pool.

This gaming model became so popular that it succeeded in influencing the development of 4e D&D. This era is also known for the development of story-based games that build on the foundation of the previous generations.

At this time, games presented more complex settings and stories with tons of moving parts and consequences, both good and bad, depending on the players’ choices made in the game.

Finally, it’s safe to say that video games and D&D have a fascinating history and have mutually helped and influenced one another for decades. So, in a way, they have grown as a medium together.