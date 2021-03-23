Heavy Metal For Newbies: Your Guide To Learning How To Play The Guitar

At some point you may want to graduate from just listening to heavy metal to playing your own songs. Or, you could want to learn how to play your favorite songs and rock out by yourself. Either way, you’re going to figure out how to lay down this style of music.

Now, the road ahead of you isn’t going to be easy, but it isn’t going to be impossible. To give yourself a shot of success, it is all about figuring out the right elements. Here is more on this:

Figure Out the Basics of Guitar

Before you get ahead of yourself, you aren’t going to be able to start pounding out tunes on an electric guitar right away. Instead, you are going to have to learn the basics of guitar, in general. Almost every talented guitarist got their first start on an acoustic. And, they all had to start at the very beginning.

So, it is a good idea to look around for the best online guitar lessons for beginners to make sure that you start off on the right foot. In the beginning, the lessons can feel a little frustrating. After a while, though, you will be able to see how it all comes together.

Find the Right Teacher

If you are serious about only learning how to play heavy metal, then it is a good idea to find a teacher that specializes in this genre. Beware – this may not be as easy as you think and will probably require quite a bit of research. However, especially when looking online, you should be able to find who you need.

Of course, knowing how to play or teach heavy metal shouldn’t be the only pre-requisite. Instead, look for someone whose methods you really respond to. You should also be able to pick up on their teaching style easily as well. This can make all the difference in how quickly you are able to learn various skills.



Learn the Fundamentals of Heavy Metal

So, what about if you are having trouble finding a teacher that teaches heavy metal? In this case, find a regular teacher and then do some research about what the fundamentals of heavy metal are. This is mostly power chords, knowing how to palm mute properly, learning downstrokes, and figuring out metal riffing techniques.

Even if your teacher isn’t familiar with them, you can provide them with a few resources that they can follow. In turn, they can pick up these skills and teach them to you. With a little bit of time playing guitar you may even be able to master these techniques by yourself.

Practice, Practice, Practice

This can seem like a rather obvious piece of advice but it does bear repeating. If you want to get good at guitar and heavy metal then practice is key. In fact, you should be practicing at least an hour a day if you want to see any real progress. So, make sure that you are making an effort.

These are the top guidelines that you should focus if you want to learn to play heavy metal. It may take some trial and error but you will get there eventually.