Heavy Metal Truants Auction Features Rare / Signed Items From IRON MAIDEN, AC/DC, BLACK SABBATH, KISS

The Monster Rock Auction is an annual auction benefiting the Heavy Metal Truants’ four chosen charities: Teenage Cancer Trust, Nordoff & Robbins, Childline, and Save The Children.

The online auction – which also includes a raffle for a special selection of items including a spectacular Boeing 747 window pane salvaged from Iron Maiden’s legendary Ed Force One – closes soon.

Other items include framed, hand-written lyrics form Steve Harris to Senjustu track “Hell On Earth”, AC/DC Brian Johnson signed limited edition Raymond Weill Freelancer watch, KISS signed painting from The End Of The Road Tour, Black Sabbath Anno Domini vinyl set signed by Tony Iommi and Tony Martin, and other assortment signed goods from Iron Maiden.

Head to emma-live.com to place a bid.

“The Heavy Metal Truants is a great way for the rock and metal community to come together and help disadvantaged children,” says Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a fan, if you’re in the industry or in a band: you can make a difference by helping to improve the lives of kids and young people by joining us or supporting these activities, and that counts for a lot!”

“This is a chance to own a piece of history and help four amazing causes in the process,” says HMT co-founder Alexander Milas. “There’s an unbelievable feel-good factor in seeing the music world coming together to support what we do each year, and it’s emblematic of the fact that Heavy Metal Truants is more than a cause – it’s a community.”

Entries close on Wednesday, October, 16 2024 at 23:59 UK time. Winners will be announced and contacted after Thursday October, 17 with proceeds going to the Heavy Metal Truants chosen charities: Teenage Cancer Trust, Nordoff & Robbins Music Therapy, Childline, and Save The Children.

The Heavy Metal Truants were co-founded by Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood and ex-Metal Hammer editor Alexander Milas in 2013. Now in their twelfth year, and they have so far raised £1.6 million via their annual 150-mile cycle ride from London to Donington Park, the home of Download festival, as well as a host of events, auctions and raffles in addition to virtual challenges which allow walkers, runners, and cyclists to participate no matter where they are in the world.

Best of all, every single penny raised through these auctions goes directly to support life-changing causes: Childline, Nordoff & Robbins Music Therapy, Save the Children, and Teenage Cancer Trust. These incredible organisations are dedicated to helping vulnerable children and young people, whether through offering crucial support, life-saving care, or emotional healing through the power of music.