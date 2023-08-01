Heavy Rains Force Wacken Open Air Organizers To Ask Visitors To Leave Motor Vehicles At Home

The 32nd edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival kicks off this week, but heavy rains are posing challenges. An update from festival organizers follows...

"All journeys to Wacken Open Air with motor vehicles of all kinds must be stopped with immediate effect.

Due to the ongoing difficult weather situation, and with the additional amount of rain in the last 24 hours, the resulting condition of the camping areas, event areas and access roads unfortunately means that no more motor vehicles can enter the camping area, without risking the safety and security of those on site.

Therefore, all metalheads in motor vehicles of all kinds are urged to cancel their trip to Wacken if already en route, or not to start at all. This applies until the end of the festival.

For those vehicles that are already currently in the immediate vicinity of the festival at the "Holy Ground“, we continue to make every effort to get you on site. We are currently clarifying further information on how to handle your tickets and will announce it as soon as possible.

We are very sad to have to make this difficult decision - for the first time in the history of W:O:A."

For full details on this year's Wacken Open Air festival, head here.



