HEAVY WATER Feat. SAXON Frontman BIFF BYFORD And Son SEB BYFORD Release "Another Day" Music Video; New Album Out Friday

Heavy Water, the lockdown project created by Saxon frontman Biff Byford and son Seb Byford, release their infectious new single, "Another Day". The song is the second single taken from the groove-saturated, riff-mighty, hip-shaking sophomore album, titled Dreams Of Yesterday, out this week via Silver Lining Music.

“The song is about writing songs, waiting for the inspiration to come…some days are good, other days are bad so you’re always waiting for another day hoping the song will appear... it can be quite spiritual when it happens!,” explain Seb and Biff.

Watch the new video below.

Not only does Dreams Of Yesterday enjoy the tighter, sharper cohesion of being a second project, the bloodline flows freely in its creative arc, with Biff revelling in the role of collaborator with his son and Seb clearly enjoying himself. Pulling the experience, influence and craft of Biff and fusing it with some fresh twists invoking the likes of Led Zeppelin, Soundgarden, and Alice In Chains, Seb takes to both the guitar and producer’s chair with an effusive energy that crackles from every cut. Whether it’s the bombastic, bodaciously thick melodic swamp-stomp of "Shadows Of Life", the spiky, punk-dipped guitar-driven "Another Day", or the high-energy indie-tinged rock swirl of "Be My Saviour", Dreams Of Yesterday literally keeps you on your toes (air guitar in hand).

Seb Byford recorded Dreams Of Yesterday at the Big Silver Barn in York, UK, with Jacky Lehmann mixing alongside Jamie Scarratt. Dreams Of Yesterday is produced by Seb and Biff, with Biff taking up bass duties once more and sharing vocal duties with Seb, who throws down the big verses and plays the guitars with an effusive energy that crackles from every cut. At the same time, Tom Witts’s assured drumming provides the perfect platform for what is, essentially, a genre-less celebration of exciting, engaging yet wholly egoless music.

So rejoice and bathe in this Heavy Water immediately because Dreams Of Yesterday never sounded more alive, fresh, and present.

Dreams Of Yesterday will be released this Friday September 29, via Silver Lining Music. Available as a CD Digipak, digital formats and D2C bundles. For pre-orders, go here.

Dreams Of Yesterday tracklisting:

"Dreams Of Yesterday"

"Don't Take It For Granted"

"How Much Can You Take"

"Castaway"

"Shadows Of Life"

"Never Love Again"

"Another Day"

"Be My Saviour"

"Chain Reaction"

"Life To Live"

"Another Day" video:

"Dreams Of Yesterday" video:

Lineup:

Seb Byford – Guitar and Vocals

Biff Byford – Bass and Vocals

Tom Witts – Drums

Callum Witts – Keyboards on “Life To Live”