HEAVY WATER Feat. SAXON Frontman BIFF BYFORD And Son SEB BYFORD To Debut "Red Brick City" Music Video On Friday; Teaser Streaming

Silver Lining Music are set to release the first project by Saxon's Biff Byford and son Seb Byford of Naked Six.

On July 23 there’s going to be a new rock ‘n’ roll sheriff in town, and as their name suggests, Heavy Water aren’t for the light-hearted. Soaked in gritty, riff-baked blues, yet rich with the sound and metre of classic hard rock, Red Brick City’s ten songs refuse to let you go. From the taut, elastic swing of the "Solution" riff to the rich, layered balladic strains of "Tree In The Wind", Red Brick City moves with the class and cadence of a cracking journey uniting vintage rock ‘n’ roll sensibilities with the crackle and excitement of a fresh, youthful perspective.

With Seb on guitar and Biff on bass duties and both providing their vocal talents the foundations for Heavy Water’s sound are set in both that incredible father/son chemistry and a lifetime of know-how and experiences. Take the title track and first single, "Red Brick City", all steam and smoulder wrapped around a riff Soundgarden would’ve been proud of, and then there’s the sun-soaked smile of "Follow This Moment" with harmonies evoking the Beach Boys relayed through Led Zeppelin, a gorgeous ‘70’s trip right down to the fade out.

Produced by Seb Byford and Biff Byford, with Jacky Lehmann mastering, Red Brick City is a rich, lustrous ride through profoundly rewarding rock waters.

The "Red Brick City" single and video will be released tomorrow, Friday, May 7. Watch a trailer below: