(Hed) P.E. Announce Detox Summer Tour

(Hed) P.E. are touring in support of their new album, Detox. The tour kicks off on August 10 at Franklin Farms in Snohomish, WA.

Huntington Beach, California’s (Hed) P.E. were founded in 1994 by frontman Jahred Gomes, whose goal was to fuse the region’s long standing punk rock heritage with G-funk-inflected hip hop - (Hed) P.E.’s "G-punk“ was born! The group found mainstream success in the early 2000s via their second and third albums, Broke and Blackout.

In 2023 (Hed) P.E. released their full length album Detox which debuted #1 on Apple Itunes. The album was recorded at frontman Jared Gomes' private studio compound with additional production and songwriting alongside Remy Dovianus, before being mixed and mastered by Ulrich Wild (Pantera, Deftones, Static-X).

(Hed) P.E. tour dates:

August

10 - Franklin Farms - Snohomish, WA

12 - The Newberry - Great Falls, MT

14 - Studio B - Minneapolis, MN

15 - Northwoods Rock Rally - Glen Flora, WI

16 - The Rust Belt - Moline, IL

18 - Pops - Sauget, IL

19 - Park Hills Underground - Park Hills, MO

20 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

22 - Castle Theatre - Bloomington, IL

23 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

24 - Michigan Metal Fest - Battle Creek, MI

25 - Madison Live - Covington, KY

27 - The Winchester - Lakewood, OH

28 - King of Clubs - Columbus, OH

29 - Montage - Rochester, NY

30 - Reverb - Reading, PA

31 - Blue Fox Billiards - Winchester, VA

September

1 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

3 - Zen West - Baltimore, MD

4 - Jolly Roger - Kill Devil Hills, NC

5 - Scandals Live - Virginia, Beach, VA

6 - Hooligans - Jacksonville, NC

7 - Hangar 1819 - Greensboro, NC

8 - The Rooster - Gastonia, NC

9 - Radio Room - Greenville, SC

11 - Open Chord - Knoxville, TN

13 - West End Trading - Sanford, FL

14 - Kona Skate Park - Jacksonville, FL

15 - Brass Mug - Tampa, FL

17 - The Ranch Concert Hall - Ft. Myers, FL

19 - Trolley Pub - Summerville, SC

21 - Eclectic Room - Angola, IN

22 - The Vixen Theatre - McHenry, IL

24 - HI-FI - Indianapolis, IN

25 - Lamasco Bar - Evansville, IN

26 - Hobart Art Theatre - Hobart, IN

27 - Venue Event Center - Cadillac, MI

28 - Diesel - Detroit, MI

29 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

October

1 - The Majestic - Ft. Smith AR

2 - Southport - New Orleans, LA

3 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

4 - Trees - Dallas, TX

5 - House of Rock - Corpus Christi, TX

7 - Come and Take It - Austin, TX

9 - The Rickhouse - Denver, CO

10 - Sunshine Studios - Colorado Springs, CO

11 - Liquid Joes - Salt Lake City, UT

12 - The Ranchhouse - Sparks, NV

13 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA