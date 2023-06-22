HEIDEVOLK Share Music Video For “Drinking With The Gods (Valhalla)”

Following the release of their latest studio album, Wederkeer (released in February 2023 via Napalm Records), today, pagan folk metal collective Heidevolk have shared a new music video for the song, "Drinking With The Gods (Valhalla)". This English-language version of their Viking anthem, "Drink met de Goden (Walhalla)", was only included on the album's physical editions - unreleased digitally until now.

The band says: "It has been four months already since we released Wederkeer. The positive feedback on the album has been overwhelming. Creating an album in the Dutch language that makes these kind of waves internationally still blows our minds and proves that music transcends barriers, even that of language. Today though, we present you with a different version of the celebrated track 'Drink met de Goden'. The lyrics of the song have been rewritten in English language to tell the tale to those who haven’t picked up on Dutch yet. With the new artwork by Christan Sloan Hall, we intend to give you a peek into Valhalla where we’ll be 'Drinking With The Gods'. Enjoy!"

In a world of myths, nature and legends of the Veluwe region of the Netherlands, the band’s upcoming concept album - based on the interpretations of the runes - is a powerful odyssey, deeply rooted in metal and folklore. With dual clean vocals, irresistibly catchy songs, traditional instruments and fast metal riffing all fueled by their folkloric fire and pagan pride, Heidevolk delivers an uncompromising sound and musical adventure. Wederkeer (meaning to “return” or “revive”), makes no exception, and proves why the Arnhem-based six-piece is one of the best, unrivaled and most exciting bands of their genre and beyond.

The album was recorded at Sandlane Recording Facilities, mixed by Joost van den Broek and mastered by Darius van Helfteren. Wederkeer once again proves that Heidevolk knows how to perfectly release proud hymns and direct, in-your-face metal songs, and the addition of broad choirs, various folk musicians, on vocals, violins, cello, bukkehorns and more traditional medieval instruments make Wederkeer not only a bombastic folk and pagan metal record at its best, but a glorious album return for Heidevolk.

Wederkeer tracklisting:

"Hagalaz"

"Drink met de Goden (Walhalla)"

"Klauwen Vooruit"

"Schildenmuur"

"De Strijd Duurt Voort"

"Oeros"

"Wederkeer"

"IJzige Nacht"

"Raidho"

"Ver Verlangen"

"Holda"

"Zomervuur"

"Drinking with the Gods (Valhalla)" *Included on physical versions only

"The Hunter's Claw" *Included on physical versions only

"Wederkeer" video:

"Drink met de Goden (Walhalla)":

"Klauwen Vooruit" video:

“De Strijd Duurt Voort”

Lineup:

Bass guitars, backing vocals: Rowan Roodbaert

Guitars, backing vocals: Koen Vuurdichter

Vocals, accordion: Jacco Bühnebeest

Guitars: Mat Snaerenslijper

Vocals: Daniël Den Dorstighe

Drums: Kevin Houtsplijter

(Photo - Sietse Schoenmakers)