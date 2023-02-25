HEIDEVOLK Share Wederkeer Album Unboxing Video

Friday, February 24th saw pagan folk metal masters Heidevolk release their new, seventh studio album Wederkeer via Napalm Records. They have shared an unboxing video for the album, showcasing the various formats available.

In a world of myths, nature and legends of the Veluwe region of the Netherlands, the band’s upcoming concept album - based on the interpretations of the runes - is a powerful odyssey, deeply rooted in metal and folklore. With dual clean vocals, irresistibly catchy songs, traditional instruments and fast metal riffing all fueled by their folkloric fire and pagan pride, Heidevolk delivers an uncompromising sound and musical adventure. Wederkeer (meaning to “return” or “revive”), makes no exception, and proves why the Arnhem-based six-piece is one of the best, unrivaled and most exciting bands of their genre and beyond.

The new album was recorded at Sandlane Recording Facilities, mixed by Joost van den Broek and mastered by Darius van Helfteren. Wederkeer once again proves that Heidevolk knows how to perfectly release proud hymns and direct, in-your-face metal songs, and the addition of broad choirs, various folk musicians, on vocals, violins, cello, bukkehorns and more traditional medieval instruments make Wederkeer not only a bombastic folk and pagan metal record at its best, but a glorious album return of Heidevolk.

Wederkeer is available in the following formats:

- 6 page CD Digipak

- 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl Dark Green

- Deluxe Wooden Box

- Digital album

Order here.

Wederkeer tracklisting:

"Hagalaz"

"Drink met de Goden (Walhalla)"

"Klauwen Vooruit"

"Schildenmuur"

"De Strijd Duurt Voort"

"Oeros"

"Wederkeer"

"IJzige Nacht"

"Raidho"

"Ver Verlangen"

"Holda"

"Zomervuur"

"Drinking with the Gods (Valhalla)" *Included on physical versions only

"The Hunter's Claw" *Included on physical versions only

"Wederkeer" video:

"Drink met de Goden (Walhalla)":

"Klauwen Vooruit" video:

“De Strijd Duurt Voort”

Lineup:

Bass guitars, backing vocals: Rowan Roodbaert

Guitars, backing vocals: Koen Vuurdichter

Vocals, accordion: Jacco Bühnebeest

Guitars: Mat Snaerenslijper

Vocals: Daniël Den Dorstighe

Drums: Kevin Houtsplijter

(Photo - Sietse Schoenmakers)