HEILUNG's Maria Franz - "I Really Feel That The Earth Is Crying For Help Right Now"; Video

Elliott Fullam of Little Punk People sat down with Maria Franz of Heilung to talk about the band's recent performance at King's Theatre in Brooklyn, NY, as well as the topic of life, death, and the beauty of nature.

When Elliott asked Maria if she had positive hopes for Earth and the human race since the name of the band means "healing", she answered with the following: "I do. I see a lot of potential in the human race and I just wish that we would get smarter a bit quicker. But I think we're going there and yeah, there's so many initiatives going on about how to clean the oceans and how to make sustainable food sources and ya know, if we can just skip the whole 'let's try to be as rich as possible, as fast as possible' idea, I have hopes. I do have hopes."

Elliott also asked Maria what superpower she'd like to have if she could pick one, and she responded with: "Oh, that's a good one! I would choose to be able to fix things that are broken, including nature."

Later on in the interview while back on the subject of our planet, Elliott asked what Maria thinks planet Earth would say if it could talk and she responded with: "I really feel that the Earth is crying for help right now."

And when asked how she stays so positive in such a dark world, Maria stated the following: "I do because I focus on the beauty around. And you do really have a choice. You can see the darkness or you can see the light. Of course, it's good to be aware that there are dark spots that could do with some fixing, but I think to stay positive helps to fix the dark stuff."