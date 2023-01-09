HELD HOSTAGE To Perform At Metal Hall Of Fame Ceremony For Induction Of TWISTED SISTER, LOU GRAMM, CHRIS IMPELLITTERI, RAVEN

Held Hostage will be performing a special original rock set at the Metal Hall Of Fame Gala for all inductees and attendees. The lineup for that show will be Tom Collier founder/lead guitarist/lead vocals, Bill Ali guest vocalist, Scott Gregg rhythm guitarist/backup vocals, Dave Carroll bass guitarist/backup vocals, Ian Evans drummer.

Held Hostage founder/lead guitarist/vocalist Tom Collier, "Held Hostage being part of rock history is something musicians dream of. We are so happy that Pat at the Metal Hall OF Fame had the faith that Held Hostage would come in and rock the Metal Hall Of Fame Gala in front of all the inductees and attendees."

Scott Braun FireRock Music Group A&R/Creative director says, "Having Held Hostage be part of the Metal Hall of Fame shows the world that hard rock and metal bands are still alive and doing well and, in this day, and age, they can still make it to the top. FireRock Music Group and Held Hostage are extremely proud to part of this historic night."

The Metal Hall of Fame announced the induction of four hard rock and heavy metal legends into the Metal Hall Of Fame: Twisted Sister, Lou Gramm, Chris Impellitteri, and Raven. Celebrated guitarist Steve Vai (Whitesnake, David Lee Roth) and legendary drummer Mike Portnoy (Winery Dogs) will induct Twisted Sister.

The event will include numerous performances, surprise artist appearances, a Meet & Greet, and All Star Jams. It will be hosted by radio/television music Icon Eddie Trunk, with entertainment personality Cathy Rankin.

The 6th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala, "The most important night in Hard Rock and Heavy Metal" will take place January 26, 2023, at the Canyon Club, Agoura Hills, C.A.

- 35.00 Advance / 45.00 At Door

- Celebrity Red Carpet: 6 PM

- Doors open 7 PM

- Performances / All-Star Jams 8 PM

“The 6th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Charity Gala is going to be an amazing event as always," says Metal Hall of Fame CEO Pat Gesualdo. "There will be numerous Legendary Hard Rock and Heavy Metal artist Inductions, and many exciting surprises and performances!!"

The 6th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala is presented by ROCAVAKA - The Vaka That Rocks!

Last year, Held Hostage released their brand new album Great American Rock on FireRock Music Group. Tim "Ripper" Owens and Joe Lynn Turner provide guest vocals on the album. The album can be purchased and streamed here, and at the retailers such as Target, Walmart, Barnes & Nobles and your local record stores.





Held Hostage is:

Tom Collier - lead guitar/lead vocals

Scott Gregg - rhythm guitarist/backup vocals

Jeff Murray - drums

Dave Carrol - bass /backup vocals