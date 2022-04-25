HELD HOSTAGE To Release Great American Rock Album Featuring Guest Vocals From TIM "RIPPER" OWENS, JOE LYNN TURNER; Teaser Video

Held Hostage have announced their brand new album, Great American Rock, to be released digitally and on CD via FireRock Music Group on May 6. Tim "Ripper" Owens and Joe Lynn Turner provide guest vocals on the album.

The album can be pre-ordered now here, and look for the CD in retailers such as Target, Walmart, Barnes & Nobles and your local record stores.

FireRock Music Groups' Scott Braun, Creative Director/A&R, says. "This is a band rich in rock n roll history and they bring with them, a great fan base and they feature some rock legends, on their new record. When I first heard the new record Great American Rock, we knew we had to sign them."

Tom Collier founding member/ lead guitarist/lead singer, "I wanted to get back to the roots of American Rock n Roll. Being able to bring Tim “Ripper” Owens back for a second album with us was such a thrill. I produced the album but I have to say, giving Ripper free reign on his vocals and taking suggestions from him, made this record exactly what we call it, Great American Rock. We also take on the issue of suicide of all ages, with our song 'Rise'. This is a side of Ripper the world has never seen."

Tracklisting:

"We Rock Hard" (featuring Tim "Ripper" Owens)

"Now We Ride (Bikers Life)" (featuring Tim "Ripper" Owens)

"Your Eyes" (featuring Tim "Ripper" Owens)

"The Master" (featuring Tim "Ripper" Owens)

"Hold On" (featuring Tim "Ripper" Owens)

"You Rock Our Way" (featuring Tim "Ripper" Owens)

"Take Me Away" (featuring Tim "Ripper" Owens)

"Be A Man" (featuring Tim "Ripper" Owens)

"Chaos" (Live)

"Rise (Stop Suicide All Ages)" (featuring Tim "Ripper" Owens)

"Fallen Brothers" (featuring Tim "Ripper" Owens)

"Show Me The Way Back" (Acoustic) (featuring Joe Lynn Turner)

Teaser:

Production Credits:

- Producer Tom Collier

- Engineer Ron Keck

- Recorded at Subcat Studios Syracuse NY

- Photo Credits Scott Braun, Dave Koegel

- Special Guest Vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens 10 tracks

- Special Guest Vocalist Joe Lynn Turner, Special guest Bassist Mike Lepond (Symphony X, Ross The Boss), Drummer Ron Keck all on "Show Me The Way Back Home"

Held Hostage is:

Tom Collier - lead guitar/lead vocals

Scott Gregg - rhythm guitarist/backup vocals

Jeff Murray - drums

Dave Carrol - bass /backup vocals