HELION PRIME To Release Question Everything Special Edition On Vinyl, Digital

Celebrating the one-year anniversary of their 2020 album Question Everything, American power metallers Helion Prime have announced they will be releasing a special edition of the full length digitally on October 8, 2021 along with vinyl available early 2022.

The special edition was produced by Helion Prime guitarist Jason Ashcraft and Alex Nasla, who also remixed/remastered the record to better fit its vinyl experience. The original artwork also went under a small make-over for a classic "marble wall" vibe. The special edition features a brand new song "Wash Away", which continues the theme of Question Everything and was written about Ignaz Semmelweis, the doctor who discovered the disease-fighting power of hand-washing in 1847.

The bonus material on the special edition also includes cover versions of Children of Bodom's "Angel's Don't Kill" with a guest guitar solo from Garrett Peters and Nightwish's "The Pharaoh Sails to Orion" with guest vocals from Carlos Zema (Immortal Guardian) plus a guest guitar solo by Garrett Peters.

"We are so thrilled to announce this special edition release of Question Everything to help celebrate the album's one year of life! This was such a fun album to work on and to get to relive it with you all is something we are very excited about. We are also excited to finally be coming to vinyl. It's something we've wanted for a long time and we know a lot of you have asked for it. So now is the time to get your hands on this special and limited run of Question Everything." adds the band.

A remixed/remastered version of the song "Reawakening" is streaming below.

Question Everything is Helion Prime’s first album with new vocalist Mary Zimmer, who has also accompanied the band on two separate tours of the United States. The album also saw the band’s original singer, Heather Michele, returning in a writing capacity and contributing all lyrics and melodies. Heather Michele also along with other former Helion Prime vocalist Sozos Michael and with John Yelland (Judicator/Dire Peril) add their guest vocals on the full length.

The third record is a concept album, with each song revolving around different influential figures throughout human history who had the courage to question the status quo of their respective worlds/societies, in some cases even dealing with harsh persecution as a result. Those Helion Prime chose to write about faced prejudice, mockery, ex-communication, and persecution – yet through it all, they held true to their beliefs and ideas. Time would be their greatest ally as their ideas and identities were eventually validated, oftentimes not until after their passing. They serve as an inspiration for all minds to continue thinking outside the box and staying true to themselves.

Vinyl preorder available at IndieGoGo.

Tracklisting:

“Wash Away”*

“The Final Theory”

“Madame Mercury”

“Prof”

“The Gadfly”

“Photo 51”

“E Pur Si Muove”

“Words Of The Abbot” feat. John Yelland (Judicator, Dire Peril)

“The Forbidden Zone”

“Question Everything” feat. Heather Michele (ex-Graveshadow, ex-Helion Prime) and Sozos Michael (ex-Helion Prime, Planeswalker)

“Reawakening”

Bonus Material

“The Drake Equation” (Rerecording)

“Moon – Watcher” (Rerecording)

“Atlas Obscura” (Rerecording)

“The Human Condition” (Rerecording)

“Question Everything” (Mary Zimmer vocals only)

“Angels Don’t Kill” (Children Of Bodom cover)**

“The Pharaoh Sails To Orion” (Nightwish cover)***

**Guest guitar solo by Garrett Peters

***Features guest vocals by Carlos Zema (Immortal Guardian) and guest solo by Garrett Peters

“Reawakening”: