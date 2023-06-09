HELION PRIME’s JASON ASHCRAFT Releases God Of War Cover Video “Blood Upon The Snow”

Guitarist Jason Ashcraft (Helion Prime, Dire Peril, Planeswalker, Of Romulus) is sharing a new music video for the second track "Blood Upon The Snow" from his two-track EP My Vengeance Is Everything, which also features him teaming up with Stu Block (Into Eternity, ex-Iced Earth) to breathe new life into a re-recording of a 2014 Dire Peril song of the same title.

"Blood Upon The Snow" was originally written by Bear McCreary for the God of War Ragnarok Soundtrack. The cover track features guest vocals from Heather Michele (ex-Helion Prime), drums by Alex Bosson (Helion Prime, Lunar), bassist Carlos Alvarez (Power Theory), guitarist Alon Mei-Tal, Ravenous' R.A. Voltaire adding male chants, and Anthony Stahl (Last Breed, Steel City) doing key arrangements.

Jason Ashcraft adds:

"I knew I wanted to do more with this release and really make it special. That's why I decided to do a cover of ‘Blood Upon The Snow’ and I love the way it turned out we all really made it our own. I brought Heather Michele on board for this one and she did such a great job. Even got a few words out of R.A. Voltaire (Ravenous E.H.) for this tune.”

My Vengeance Is Everything EP was mixed by Carlos Alvarez of Dirty Viking Audio and mastered by Brett Caldas-Lima of Tower Studio. The EP is available on Bandcamp.