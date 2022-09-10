HELIX Frontman BRIAN VOLLMER Shares Official Video Compilation

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer has shared a new video compilation along with the following message:

"I've been meaning to put something like this together for a while now. A lot of promoters we deal with nowadays seem to have no knowledge of the rich history of Helix. Initially, this video was going to be 3 minutes long. Promoters don't want anything longer than that. They don't have the time, and I understand why. However, I decided to make one for the fans and one that I can send to any website promoting what gig we're playing.

For instance, The Century Casino in Edmonton, Alberta is having us play there on October 22nd with the Killer Dwarfs. I'll be sending them Helix videos that they can edit as they like (probably our biggest hits: 'Rock You', 'Heavy Metal Love', 'Gimme Gimme Good Lovin', 'Make Me Do (Anything You Want)' and 'Deep Cuts The Knife'). This is the l-o-n-g version, but it gives you an idea of how long we've been filming videos (with no end in sight!)."