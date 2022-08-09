HELIX Leader BRIAN VOLLMER Shares Live Footage Of THE HEADPINS From British Columbia's Cariboo Rocks The North; Video

Helix frontman / founder, Brian Vollmer, has released the video below, along with the following message:

"What a great weekend in Prince George at Cariboo Rocks The North. Every band rocked! Would have liked to have been higher on the bill (we're always the opener for some reason) but whatyagonnado? Rock you! Here's our friends The Headpins playing 'Turn It Loud' with new singer Rosa Laricchiuta. Fritz and I did manage to sneak into the clip..."