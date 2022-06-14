HELIX Leader BRIAN VOLLMER Visits "Running Wild In The 21st Century" Video Star BILL "SNAKE" PULLEY; Video

Helix frontman / founder Brian Vollmer has released the video below, along with the following message:

"As many of you know, "Snake" aka Bill Pulley, was in our 'Running Wild In The 21st Century' video, which we released in 1990. The video won Phil Kates "Metal Producer Of The Year" from MuchMusic. In reality, it was me who got Snake in the video - Kates was skeptical of including him and would only agree to my idea of having him if "...I promised to take care of him...". In the end Kates would admit that Snake "...was a pussycat...".

"Snake suffered heavily from COVID and was told by the doctor that he was living on limited time because of the damage the disease did to his heart. Last Sunday night I finally made it out to St. Thomas where he's staying to catch up and shoot the shit with my old buddy. Here's some of the visit."