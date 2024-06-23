HELIX Performs Intimate Concert In Singer BRIAN VOLLMER's Backyard

At 68-years old, Helix frontman Brian Vollmer still wants to "Rock You"!

Helix is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, and fans are still passionate. This past Saturday, June 22nd, in Vollmer’s backyard in London, Ontario, Helix held an intimate concert for about 100 fans, which also gave them a chance to meet and hang out with the band at the first-ever Helix backyard barbeque, reports Brent Lale of CTV News.

“We've always had a close connection with our fans,” says Vollmer. “Even back in 1974 when we started, we used to answer our fan mail and, we paid close attention to our fans, so this is really nothing new.”

A stage was built in Vollmer's east London backyard and they sold merchandise at the “bring your own booze” event.

Helix continues to go strong, playing venues big and small around the world. “This year we started off just outside Chicago, Illinois playing a speakeasy that was built by Al Capone himself; that was with Honeymoon Suite,” said Vollmer. “Last September we were in Hamburg, Germany, so we still play all over the world. We play big concerts, thousands and thousands of people to, backyard barbecues.”

Fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below.