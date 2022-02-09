HELIX To Release New Single "Not My Circus, Not My Clowns" This Friday

Helix frontman / founder Brian Vollmer has checked in with the following update:

"On Friday morning (February 11th) we'll be releasing "Not My Circus, Not My Clowns". You can buy it on CD Baby at that time. I would have liked to have had a video to go along with it but it's kinda hard spending that money when we really haven't been playing for the past two years. Anyway, love to hear everyone's comments when it's released.

'Not My Circus Not My Clowns' was an expression used frequently by my friend Jay Wetlaufer, who passed away several years ago from stomach cancer. Jay was a guy who had no patience for bullshit, and that’s what this song is primarily about. Although the lyrics could be applied directly to everything that’s going on today, they were actually written nearly two years ago, just as COVID was taking off. Today we live in tepid times, people are taking sides and there is deep division in society. My favorite lines: 'Those who ignore what history has shown us-well, they are doomed, doomed, doomed to repeat the past.'"

Brian Vollmer and Jay Panaseiko of Studio73 have teamed up for a two year project called The Golden Age Of The Canadian Bar Circuit.

Theyʼve travelling with a second camera man, Stewie Pothier, across Canada filming and interviewing Canadian classic musicians from the era, plus anyone else involved: agents, managers, fans, club owners, roadies, bikers, and strippers - anyone they can get their hands on, no pun intended! To date their interviews have been as varied as Al Harlow of Prism to Jesus Bonehead of The Dayglo Abortions to Verne Macdonald of Coppery Penny to Danny Mombourquette (manager of Major Hoople's Boarding House).

Their goal is to paint an accurate picture of that special time in Canadian music history from about 1965 until the late 80ʼs - a time when bands could travel across the country like musical gypsies living off “fringe benefits;” how playing in small towns across Canada matured not only the personʼs musical ability, but the person and their views on life itself.

So, If youʼre into Canadian classic rock, then itʼs time to take that love to a new level! Become a member of Brian Vollmerʼs and Jay Panaseiko of Studio73's Patreon page, The Golden Age Of The Canadian Bar Circuit.

"Our goal: In the end to produce a book and two one hour DVDs. What your money helps pay for: Wages/flights/car rentals/hotels/etc. What YOU get: Behind the scene footage (image MTV cribs on steroids), interviews with the stars, & a chance to be part of Canadian rock n' roll history. Your $3 will go a long way to helping keep this project going."

Sign up here.