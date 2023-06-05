HELL IN THE CLUB Feat. SECRET SPHERE, ELVENKING Members To Release F.U.B.A.R. Album In August; "Sidonie" Music Video Streaming

Italian hard rock/heavy metal act, Hell In the Club - featuring members of Elvenking and Secret Sphere, have announced the upcoming release of their sixth studio album, F.U.B.A.R., on August 11. Watch a video for the first single, “Sidonie”, below. Pre-order/save F.U.B.A.R. here.

"’Sidonie’ is a tribute to the classic heavy metal mixed with spots of hard rock that was brought to success by bands like Dokken, Cinderella or early Mötley Crüe in the early/mid-eighties,” says the band about the album’s first single. “That's the real essence of the sound that made us fall in love with this kind of music when we were kids: straight, hard and melodic at the same time. That's the way we love it and that is why we chose this song as the first single of the new album. The lyrics are inspired by Chez Krull, a prophetic novel written by Georges Simenon in 1938, about how distrust and hostility towards outsiders and strangers can turn into hate-filled violence.”

F.U.B.A.R. is the band’s sixth full-length album and introduces their strongest material to date. Combining and taking to the next level the freshness of their previous albums and the professional approach they developed release by release, F.U.B.A.R. sees the band angling for the world stage. Recorded at TMH Studio by Aldo Lonobile + other satellites studios by the band, then mixed and mastered by Simone Mularoni (DGM) at Domination Studio in San Marino, the new album is an explosive hard rock statement.

With Dave on vocals, Andy on bass, Mark on drums and Picco on the guitar, Hell In The Club will delight you, they'll make you dance, sing, and bang your heads with their songs. Rock ‘n roll is all about fun and that is what is on display here.

With nearly 15 years of history and hard work, Hell In The Club have earned their place in the scene over the course of five albums, but their music stands out as something totally different: they mix classic hard rock and sleaze, heavy metal and party songs, ‘50s rock’n’roll, and anything in between. If you like bands such as Crazy Lixx, Crashdiet, Skid Row, W.A.S.P., Alice Cooper and Hardcore Superstar you will enjoy Hell In the Club’s slab of modern arena and sleaze hard rock.

F.U.B.A.R. tracklisting:

"Sidonie"

"The Arrival"

"Total Disaster"

"The Kid"

"Best Way Of Life"

"Cimitero Vivente"

"Sleepless"

"The End Of All"

"Undertaker"

"Tainted Sky"

"Embrace The Sacrifice"

"Sidonie" video: