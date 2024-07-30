HELL IN THE CLUB Release Alternate Version Of "The Kid"; Music Video

Italian/Swedish hard rock/heavy metal band Hell In The Club, unveil an alternative version of their latest single, "The Kid", taken from their latest studio album, F.U.B.A.R., released in August 2023, via Frontiers Music Srl.

This is the perfect way to introduce new Swedish singer Tezzi Persson (Infinite & Divine, Venus 5), who re-interprets a song that has quickly become a must-play during the band's live performances. This re-recording closes an era and at the same time it opens a new journey for the band, as Tezzi's wonderful voice fits perfectly the music of Hell In The Club and respects Dave's legacy with power and style.

Stream the single here, and watch the official video below.

Tezzi expresses her enthusiasm about joining the band: “I couldn’t be happier or feel more at home joining this crazy little family that is Hell In The Club. After accepting to join the band, of course we needed to see if my voice would actually be a good fit for the songs and so I recorded 'The Kid'. It instantly felt so natural for me to sing it already the first time I tried it out. I had so much fun recording this one even though it was weird even for me at start to hear my own voice on it and not Dave’s. For me, it was important to stick as close to the original version as possible, respecting the work that had been put into it. Hope you like it!”

(Photo - Manuel Moggio)