HELL IN THE CLUB Release "Carolina Reaper" Single And Music Video

Italian/Swedish hard rock/heavy metal band, Hell In The Club, is excited to share their new single and accompanying video, "Carolina Reaper".

Stream/download the single here, and watch the video below.

Bassist Andrea Buratto comments: “'Carolina Reaper' is the first brand new song for the new lineup and anticipates, as an episode in itself, the recording sessions of the new album which will take place in the first months of 2025.”

“This is the true first chapter of the new Hell In The Club era. This song is about the fiery passion that a musician lives on stage. A tribute to the magic that music offers. It is a heavy rock song with a super catchy chorus! A perfect mix of heavy metal and 80’s hard rock!”, adds Andrea.

Hell In The Club recently welcomed their new Swedish singer Tezzi Persson (Infinite & Divine, Venus 5), marking the beginning of a new journey for the band, as Tezzi's wonderful voice fits perfectly the music of Hell In The Club.

With nearly 15 years of history and hard work, Hell In The Club have earned their place in the scene over the course of six albums, but their music stands out as something totally different: they mix classic hard rock and sleaze, heavy metal and party songs, ‘50s rock’n’roll, and anything in between. If you like bands such as Skid Row, W.A.S.P., Alice Cooper and Hardcore Superstar you will enjoy Hell In The Club music.

From April 2024 frontman Dave is no longer the voice of Hell In The Club. The difficult decision was taken after much thought but due to personal reasons, Dave could no longer give 100% to the band. He will still be present behind the scenes though writing new songs and discussing future projects. Now with Swedish singer Tezzi, Andy on bass, Mark on drums and Picco on the guitar, Hell In the Club will still delight you, they'll make you dance, sing, and bang your heads with their songs. Rock ‘n roll is all about fun and that is what is on display here.

Lineup:

Tezzi - Vocals

Andy - Bass

Picco - Guitars

Mark – Drums

(Photo - Manuel Moggio)