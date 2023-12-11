Hell's Heroes Festival Announces 2024 After-Party Lineups

On Thursday, March 21, Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23, 2024, a worldwide contingent of music fans will convene at Houston's White Oak Music Hall as Pegstar Concerts presents the Hell's Heroes Festival. The three-day music fest will showcase a hand-picked selection of international heavy metal bands that includes both seminal, genre-pioneers, highly regarded modern day groups and more, in a can't-miss concert event.

The sixth installment of Hell's Heroes promises the most laudable lineup in the festival's history with German thrash metal legends Sodom, American progressive metal band Queensrÿche (performing an exclusive set featuring songs from its self-titled 1982 EP and 1984 full-length debut The Warning), and Grammy Award-winning Swedish epic doom metal band, Candlemass (performing its 1987 release, Nightfall, in its entirety), respectively, headlining each evening. Hell’s Heroes three-day passes are on sale now here.

Hell's Heroes announces the after-party lineups for the 2024 fest, late night riots set at three separate locations including White Oak Music Hall, Black Magic Social Club, and the Raven Tower. Thursday's lineup is led by Midnight, performing early tracks from its 'Complete and Total Hell' collection, and Morbid Tales, Texas' own tribute to Celtic Frost. On Friday, Cleveland's Nunslaughter will decimate the White Oak late night stage, and on Saturday, Texas post punk duo, Twin Tribes, will lead the charge. The full after-party schedule is as follows:

Thursday, March 21:

White Oak Music Hall: Nunslaughter, Morbid Tales

Black Magic Social Club: Tanith, Hellstar

Raven Tower: Merchants of Metal SA

Friday, March 22:

White Oak Music Hall: Nunslaughter

Black Magic Social Club: Persekutor, Thundertank

Raven Tower: DJ Devil Woman

Saturday, March 23:

White Oak Music Hall: Twin Tribes

Black Magic Social Club: Vanik, Sadistic Force

Raven Tower: DJ Painkiller Kim

Joining Candlemass, Queensrÿche, and Sodom at Hell's Heroes VI is an incredible assemblage of indelible acts including the return of American doom metal band, Solitude Aeturnus, performing with all original members, California death metal legends, Autopsy, Greek black metal kings, Rotting Christ (performing "old school" material), newly-reunited Bay Area thrash metal band, Forbidden, British metal icons Tank (performing a set of all-early material), German heavy metal singer, Doro (performing an exclusive set of material by her former band Warlock), NYC trash metal mavens, Demolition Hammer, Los Angeles speed metal stars, Agent Steel, New Wave of British Heavy Metal guardians, Girlschool, Texas epic metal blacksmiths, Eternal Champion, Texas progressive metal band, Watchtower (featuring original vocalist Jason McMaster), English angelic metal advocates, Wytch Hazel, California fantasy metal phenoms, Omen, and upwards of two dozen more stalwart artists will ensure that Hell's Heroes remains a music festival driven by fans of metal, for fans of metal.

"Hell's Heroes 2024 will have all guns blazing!," says festival organizer Christian Larson. "I've been working on securing some of these bands for over half a decade, so it feels amazing to finally see it happening! We are also thrilled to present the exclusive, one-off sets, and thank the bands for making it happen. This is all a dream come true." In addition to booking Hell's Heroes, Larson also performs as guitarist/vocalist for the melodic black metal band Necrofier, and is the lead singer of Houston heavy metal band Night Cobra.

Launched in 2018, Hell's Heroes has become one of North America's premiere heavy music platforms and an annual, go-to destination for metalheads, globally. In its review of Hell's Heroes 2023, Knotfest called the event "a lineup that truly spans generations and has a lot of something for anyone into ‘heavy’", adding that "the atmosphere of the fest is like nothing of it’s kind in North America." The Houston Press proclaimed, "Over a relatively short time, the two-day metal music fest has become one of the premier events of its kind in the United States", the Houston Chronicle tabbed Hell's Heroes as "America's biggest metal party", and Decibel hailed the fest as "an international melting pot of eras, influences, and legacies both vintage and futuristic."

Hell's Heroes 6:

March 21-23, 2024

White Oak Music Hall

Houston, TX

Lineup: Sodom, Queensryche (EP & The Warning set), Candlemass (Nightfall set), Solitude Aeturnus (Reunion), Rotting Christ ("Old school" set), Forbidden, Autopsy, Doro (Warlock-heavy featured set), Demolition Hammer, Tank (Classic Set), Agent Steel, Omen, Eternal Champion, Morbid Saint, Watchtower (Reunion with vocalist Jason McMaster), Sumerlands, Traveler, Night Demon, Helstar, Girlschool, Attic, Wytch Hazel, Stormkeep, Cauldron, Darvaza, Lamp of Murmuur, Destructor, Dawnbringer, Necrofier, Bloodstar, Stygian Crown, Cauchmar, Nite, Intranced, Acero Lethal, Ancient VVisdom, Occult Burial, Savage Oath, Adamantis, Early Moods.

2023 recap videos: