HELL'S SATANS - Chilean Thrash Metal Outfit Signs With Wormholedeath; Self-Titled Album Available In January

Chilean heavy metal band, Hell's Satans, have signed a licensing deal with Wormholedeath for their self-titled album, Hell's Satans, due for release on January 27.

The band speaking of the upcoming album stated: "It expresses everything we feel as a band in what is day to day, religion, beliefs, injustice, and our roots; It has many influences like Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Helloween. This album is a unique heavy metal with a lot of power and energy and the best thing is that it is in Spanish."

Hell's Satans, a band that fuses classic heavy metal and all the power of thrash metal. The content of the lyrics in all their songs expresses the current and transcendental reality of the history of society, as well as the free thought of the members of the band.

Originally from Villa Alemana, a city and commune in Chile's Zona Central, the band was founded in early 2008 by Patricio Cruz (vocals) and Christian Aros (bass). In those years the band was dedicated to playing covers and participating in not so crowded events, then in 2011 they began to compose their own songs, and made changes to their lineup, from that year the band imposed its style and energy on the increasing massive stages.

In the years 2020-2021, the management and recording process of the band's first self-titled album, Hell's Satans, began, musically produced at the Vardager studios in the city of Quilpué.

Hell's Satans tracklisting:

"Leviatán"

"Doble o Nada"

"Asesino Serial"

"Sueños Oscuros"

"Hell's Satans"

"Amulepe taiñ Weichan"

"Quema de Iglesias"

"Heavy Addiction"

"Luciferi Excelsi"

"Asesino Serial" video:

Lineup:

Eduardo Esteban Mariman Hidalgo

Nicolas Esteban Layana Diaz

Christian Andres Aros Henriquez

Nicolas Sebastián Velásquez Carvajal

Ricardo Patricio Cruz González